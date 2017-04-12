Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Best Golf Resorts In Canada

CABOT LINKS LODGE
Inverness, Nova Scotia

The hottest destination in North America, with an understated lodge along the three-year-old Cabot Links and just down the coast from the new Cabot Cliffs 18. Both courses were recently ranked among Golf Digest's World 100 Greatest.
FAIRMONT BANFF (ALBERTA) SPRINGS
In the center of Banff National Park, "the Castle in the Rockies" presides over 27 river-valley holes, 18 of which were designed by Canada's legendary Stanley Thompson.
FAIRMONT JASPER (ALBERTA) PARK LODGE
Another national park resort, this one northwest of Banff, with an equally classic Stanley Thompson layout, though very different than Banff, which accentuates the talent and versatility of the golf architect.
FAIRMONT TREMBLANT
Mont Tremblant, Quebec

Long considered one of Quebec's finest ski resorts, in the past 20 years Mont Tremblant has become a golfer's haven thanks to the Thomas McBroom-designed Le Geant and the Mike Hurdzan/Dana Fry-designed Le Diable courses.
