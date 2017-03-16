Arnold Palmer Invite4 hours ago

Bay Hill: England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, 22, ties for lead

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England shot a bogey-free round of five-under par 67 on Thursday afternoon to tie Emiliano Grillo of Argentina for the first-round lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fitzpatrick, 22, is a former U.S. Amateur champion who already has three European Tour victories and is up to 30th in the World Ranking.

Grillo, 24, made seven birdies en route to his 67 in the morning at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla.

In keeping with the youth theme, Ryan Ruffels, an 18-year-old Australian, had a three-under 69 and is tied for sixth, two strokes off the lead.

Defending champion Jason Day shot a two-under par 70, while Sam Saunders, grandson of the late Arnold Palmer, posted a two-over par 74.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Can A Player Peak For The Masters?

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

A field fit for The King, Jason Day's drink with Arnie, and the best Palmer tribute of all

Golf News & Tours

Barclays: Reed overtakes Fowler for win

Golf News & Tours

Bay Hill: Day completes wire-to-wire win

Golf News & Tours

Tim Finchem returns to the PGA Tour to pay tribute to Arnold Palmer

Golf News & Tours

What Sam Saunders learned from his grandfather Arnold Palmer: ‘Always take the time’

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursBay Hill: Day completes wire-to-wire win
    Golf News & ToursA field fit for The King, Jason Day's drink wit…
    Golf News & ToursTim Finchem returns to the PGA Tour to pay tribute …