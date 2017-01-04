70. Bandon Trails

Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)/Bill Coore (R. 2012)

Bandon Trails is the lowest-ranked of the four Bandon courses on America's 100 Greatest, but that's no flaw. We've long considered it such a compelling layout that it needs no seascape to command one's attention. Bandon Trails starts and finishes in serious sand dunes (the 18th being recently remodeled by Coore) while the remainder rolls through Oregon forest. Bump-and-run is the name of the game but the structure of each hole requires thoughtful bumps and targeted runs. It's most controversial hole is the short par-4 14th with a thumb of a green personally fashioned by Crenshaw.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2009. Highest ranking: No. 63, 2011-2012. Previous ranking: No. 74

Panelist comments:

“I think this course was just as good as Bandon Dunes, minus being on the ocean. The greens were much more fair and the course as a whole was more fair for all handicappers.”

“If Bandon Trails was a course by itself, instead of being the fourth course on property at Bandon Dunes, I bet it would be thought of in "glowing terms.” The way that Coore & Crenshaw carved the course out of the natural terrain makes for a pure golf setting.”

“I love the finishing stretch, and for an inland course it has a lot of character.”

“Rugged and beautiful links/parkland course with a great mix of shots required to navigate successfully. ”

“I can't understand why Trails doesn't get more accolades. The variety of holes was outstanding -- a perfect complement to the routing through the dunes, into the meadows and back to the dunescape. The bunkering was beautiful, and the putting surface contours, detail work and aesthetic balance was gorgeous.”

