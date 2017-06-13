Andrew "Beef" Johnston shows the best way to play Erin Hills' bunkers (Unfortunately, it's not legal)

We've heard a lot about the rough at Erin Hills leading up to this week's U.S. Open, but there hasn't been as much talk about a different kind of danger lurking at the course: Its bunkers.

They're interesting in shape, they're very sloped in spots and extremely narrow in others. And they could play a big part once the tournament starts on Thursday. Here's Exhibit A, courtesy of U.S. Open rookie Whee Kim, who showed that in some cases players have a better chance of hitting themselves with their golf ball than getting it out:

Enter Andrew "Beef" Johnston, who came up with a brilliant solution to tame Erin Hills' sand traps this week. It's just too bad it's not a legal solution. Check it out as Beef utilizes the ol' hidden-ball hand wedge to perfection:

Nice try, Beef.

