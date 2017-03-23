A year ago, Daniel Berger made Phil Mickelson putt a ONE-footer; They play again today. . .

170322-phil-mickelson-th.png
By

It may have been an innocent mistake. Heck, on Wednesday William McGirt "went brain dead" for a moment and didn't concede a short putt to Brandt Snedeker because he forgot he was playing match play. Still, Daniel Berger making Phil Mickelson putt a one-footer (that's right, a ONE-footer) was one of the oddest things we saw at the 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play.

In case you forgot, here it is:

Berger and Mickelson will play each other in a round-robin match again on Thursday afternoon at Austin Country Club. After both players won on Day 1, there's a good chance the winner will advance to Saturday's Sweet 16.

Mickelson won last year's meeting on a finish that might have been even more unusual than that gimme that wasn't given. Trying to play a recovery shot near a boulder on No. 18, Berger hit the rock on the downswing, whiffed the shot and hurt his wrist (he was fine and played the next day). He then conceded the match. Check it out:

Let's hope the rematch is even half as entertaining.

RELATED: The latest from Day 2 at the WGC-Dell Match Play

