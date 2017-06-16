2017 U.S. Open: A star of "The Office" is taking credit for Rickie Fowler's success

ERIN, Wis. -- Through my years of sports coverage, I've noticed that anytime a player finds success, there's a crowd right behind him more than willing to take partial credit. A phenomenon seen on Friday morning in regards to Rickie Fowler's early performance at the U.S. Open.

According to Andy Buckley -- a.k.a. David Wallace from "The Office" -- it was his suggestion at the FedEx St. Jude Classic that led to Fowler's Day 1 dividends.

Love that he's still rocking a Dunder Mifflin shirt. Like a 40-year-old former backup quarterback wearing his letterman jacket.

True, Fowler actually made the switch earlier this year, but let's not bring facts into this. If this somehow leads to Wallace on the trophy stand Sunday night, we're all for it.

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS