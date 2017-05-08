What's In My Bag: William McGirt\nWilliam McGirt won the 2016 Memorial, his first PGA Tour win in 165 starts. From driver to putter find out what he carries in his bag.\nWILLIAM MCGIRT\nAGE: 37\nLIVES: Boiling Springs, S.C.\nSTORY: Won the 2016 Memorial, his first PGA Tour win in 165 starts.\nROAD LESS TRAVELED\nSeven years after playing mini-tours, I earned my PGA Tour card through Q school. It's hard to sum up what it means to be called a PGA Tour winner.\nWith Stephen Hennessey\nPROTECTING MY MONEYMAKERS\nWhen I travel now, I screw all the clubheads off my woods and keep them in a hard suitcase. After a flight a couple years ago, my travel bag looked like it had been run over by a truck. I can't let that happen again.\nDRIVER\nSPECS: TaylorMade M2, 8.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 shaft, X-flex, 45½ inches, D-3\nMost pros look for a club that launches high with low spin. I previously used a driver with 2 degrees more loft to find that ball flight. With this lower-lofted driver, I can launch it high with increased ball speed.\nFAIRWAY WOODS\nSPECS: TaylorMade M2 (13˚, 43 inches, D-3½ swingweight), TaylorMade M1 2017 (17.5˚, 42½ inches, D-3½). Fujikura ATMOS Red shafts, X-flex\nI dented my 5-wood in practice a couple years ago, so it has been a long search for a replacement. I've found one this year I can land soft on the green. I'll swap in a hybrid sometimes, too.\nIRONS\nSPECS: Srixon Z U45 (3-iron and 4-iron). Srixon Z 745 (5-iron through pitching wedge). Nippon N.S. Tour 105 S shafts, two to three pieces of lead tape, 1˚ upright, Elite grips\nThese utility irons are super-forgiving yet still allow me to work the ball. I'm pretty stubborn about changing my irons: I switched to the new Z 765s for a bit, but I'm back to my old gamers. For a steep swinger, those 765s are great at sliding through the turf. We need to dial them in.\nWEDGES\nSPECS: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 (54˚, 60˚). Nippon N.S. Pro WV125 shafts\nDon't try to play a shot you haven't practiced a bunch. Down the stretch at the Memorial, I trusted my go-to short-game shots to save pars when I needed to.\nPUTTER\nSPECS: Scotty Cameron 009 prototype, 35 inches\nI figured Jordan Spieth made everything with this style putter, so I've been giving it a try since last year. It's all about looks for me: If you like the look, you have confidence.\nMY ONLY SUPERSTITION\nIt's funny: The past two new Z-Star ball releases, I've finished T-7 the first time I've put them in play. It's become a joke with me and the Srixon tour reps.\nSWING AID\nI tend to be a steep swinger with my irons. So I'll use this Orange Whip training aid to make sure my swing is how I want it.\nMY GO-TO TOOL\nI've had this divot-repair tool since the 2003 North Carolina Amateur. I have to file the ends regularly to keep them dull. I have another from Baltusrol, where I finshed T-10 last year.\nI KNOW JACK\nI'll never forget the trophy presentation with Nicklaus last year. Jack and I now have a personal connection, which is an awesome thing to say.\nHOLD IT CLOSE\nIt brings me no bigger joy than to call myself a father. My wife, Sarah, and I have been through a lot in my career. But No. 1 is our kids.\nA LEGENDARY ENCOUNTER\nThis is something our family won't forget. Last year before Bay Hill, Arnold Palmer met with us and asked to hold our baby girl, Caroline. So special.