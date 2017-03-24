What to wear this weekend: Florals for spring

Must Reads
By

Don't be afraid to wear a bold print. Celebrate the first full weekend of spring by stepping outside your comfort zone and embracing a strong floral pattern that can amp up an otherwise basic look. You should remember three things when you go floral: If you opt for a printed polo or trouser, stick to solid colors everywhere else; your non-floral pieces should either be neutral in color or should accent certain hues that appear in your floral piece; make sure your clothing fits—if sizing is important when you wear neutral colors, it becomes even more important when you boost your look with prints. Scroll down to check out an outfit that might inspire you to be bold.

1

Since the trousers make such a loud statement, the other pieces are solid in color and play off the greens and navys found in the pants.

2

Bonobos' Classic Performance Golf Pant ($128) is a fun way to add pizzaz to your outfit. This print is also available in shorts ($98) and as a polo ($88).

3

This Deveruex Edison Shawl Sweater ($180) has a contemporary shawl neckline and is made from light pima cotton fibers—perfect for chilly spring mornings.

4

Bonobos' M-Flex Flatiron polo ($88), which is available in 8 colors, is made from performance stretch fabric that's flattering and comfortable.

5

Douglas Rose's WSR linen hat ($115) is a perfect way to say goodbye to winter and hello to warmer temperatures.

6

G/Fore's Gallivanter IV.0 ($185) is made with a 100 percent full grain leather upper that would pair well with essentially any outfit.

7

Maui Jim's Tail Side shades ($250) come in five colors and won't slide down your nose as you swing.

8

G/Fore's Collection glove ($35) comes in a whopping 19 colors. This one is called "fly."

Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
