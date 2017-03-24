Golf Style March 2017 What to wear this weekend: Florals for spring

Don't be afraid to wear a bold print. Celebrate the first full weekend of spring by stepping outside your comfort zone and embracing a strong floral pattern that can amp up an otherwise basic look. You should remember three things when you go floral: If you opt for a printed polo or trouser, stick to solid colors everywhere else; your non-floral pieces should either be neutral in color or should accent certain hues that appear in your floral piece; make sure your clothing fits—if sizing is important when you wear neutral colors, it becomes even more important when you boost your look with prints. Scroll down to check out an outfit that might inspire you to be bold.