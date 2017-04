Golf Style April 2017 What to wear now: Navy golf shoes

All the golf shoes you've ever owned probably fall into one of two color categories: white or black. Add some subtle flavor to the mix with a navy option. The always-versatile, always-classy navy shoe will match most of your golf outfits (much more so than most black options) and it can add a surprising twist without being flashy. Here are our 9 favorite options.