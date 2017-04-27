The 10 most famous teams in golf history\nIn honor of this weekend's team event in New Orleans, here are the 10 most famous teams in golf.\nYou wouldn’t think the nightlife-loving Demaret and introverted Hogan would make such a marvelous pair, but the duo won six team events – including the Inverness Invitational four times – together.\nThe Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson of golf, Bones has been on Mickelson’s bag since 1992.\nA closer bond between player and teacher, there is not.\nNow in their 17th year together in the 18th-hole tower -- breaking the previous mark held by ABC's Jim McKay and Dave Marr – Hicks’ affable, commanding tone and Miller’s knowledgeable, occasionally-acerbic conviction make for the perfect broadcast tandem.\nMacDonald, godfather of American golf and artist of such venues as National Golf Links and Chicago Golf Club, and his protégé Raynor (Fishers Island, Camargo) laid a foundation of architecture that’s still cherished and replicated to this day. Pictured: The Course at Yale, a layout from MacDonald in collaboration with Raynor.\nWhen it comes to program success, it's hard to top Houston's 16 NCAA Championships, eight individual national titles and 44 All-Americans.\nCo-founders of Augusta National Golf Club. Enough said.\nKnown as the "Spanish Armada," Ballesteros and Olazabal played in 15 Ryder Cup matches together, amassing an event-best 11-2-2 record.\nMen of the people, both on stage and inside the ropes.\nSome relationships shine so bright they burn out before their time. Though the two parted on acrimonious terms, 13 of Woods' 14 majors came with Williams on the bag.