You wouldn’t think the nightlife-loving Demaret and introverted Hogan would make such a marvelous pair, but the duo won six team events &#8211; including the Inverness Invitational four times &#8211; together.
Zurich Classic

The 10 most famous teams in golf history

In honor of this weekend's team event in New Orleans, here are the 10 most famous teams in golf.

