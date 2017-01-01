Seven simple ways to get golf fit in 2017

The health benefits of drinking water go well beyond body temperature regulation and improved bodily function. Perhaps the two greatest benefits: 1. Drinking more water can help you lose weight since it curbs your appetite. 2. It improves muscle function, which can translate into a more fluid (get it?) and powerful swing. It also can give you an endurance boost. No more collapses on the closing holes.

THE ADJUSTMENT: Drink a minimum of 70 ounces of water a day