Seven simple ways to get golf fit in 2017

The butt muscles are not only key to good back health, they’re also key to a balanced and powerful golf swing. They keep you from swaying, sliding, lunging and they provide a ton of energy you can transfer into the golf club in the downswing. When you’re sitting, contract them frequently during the day. It’s smart to alternate the contractions from the left side to the right, or vice versa. Also, take the stairs whenever you have the option. Finally, in the gym, Bulgarian squats and Romanian deadlifts should be a staple of your program. Kettlebell swings also are great for training power.
