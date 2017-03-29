Masters Masters: The Biggest Disasters At The 12th Hole Augusta National's 12th hole is one of the most scenic spots in all of golf. But the pretty par 3, dubbed "Golden Bell," is also one of the most dangerous holes in the game despite only playing 155 yards on the scorecard. In the final round of the 2016 Masters, Jordan Spieth saw his chances of winning a second consecutive green jacket disappear there with a quadruple bogey. But Spieth wasn't the first -- and he certainly won't be the last -- to fall victim to a disastrous Sunday score on No. 12. Here's a look back at some of the other memorable meltdowns that have taken place there.

