Trending
The Jerky Boy

You can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story than the time he accidentally prank called Roger Goodell

By
34 minutes ago
NFL: FEB 04 Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade
Icon Sports Wire

What's left to say about Rob Gronkowski? The guy has been retired for almost a year, and he's still making headlines every other week. He hung it up at age 29 and was still named in the NFL 100 back in December. His legacy exceeds his longevity because Gronk is the kind of guy that squeezes three seconds out of every one. No matter how you feel about the Patriots football Astros, we were lucky to witness an era of football that included him. That's what's left to say about Rob Gronkowski.

Of course, Gronk still has plenty left to say about Gronk, joining Pardon My Take on Monday with an untold doozy of a Gronk story loaded in the chamber. Remember that whole NFL 100 thing? Yeah, well apparently Roger Goodell called to congratulate him and Gronk, thinking it was a prank caller, decided to prank the pranker back. You really can't make this stuff up.

RELATED: Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

Here's the crux of the transcript in case you're reading this in a meeting like Gronk would.

Gronk: So, I get a phone call from New York and it's no caller ID. And I'm just sitting there, like, man, I don't want to answer this phone call. But, you know, I'm bored, I'm sitting there debating it, so I don't answer. So then it calls back again and I'm like, sure I'll answer, whatever. I'm gonna mess around. Let me mess around with this phone call. So I answer, and I'm like HELLLLOOOOOOO, WHO IS THIS??? (in a very high-pitched voice).

Roger Goodell: Hey Rob, this is Roger Goodell. Is this Rob Gronkowski?

Gronk: And I was like, "HELLLLOOOOOOO, HELLLLOOOOOOO," and I'm just thinking, man, this is why I don't answer people pranking me. People pranking me.

Rog: Rob, this is Roger Goodell. I'm looking for Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk: HELLLLOOOOOOO, HELLLLOOOOOOO.

Rog: Is Rob Gronkowski there?

Gronk: "HELLLLOOOOOO." And then I just hang up. And it ended up being him. And then I called him back, I called the office back that he told me to call. And he didn't bring up anything about that phone call.

Seriously is there anything more Gronk than accidentally prank calling the NFL commissioner? No, friends. No there is not. Sure, a joke about Goodell's $12,000 smart fridge running would really put it over the top, but Gronk beggars can't be Gronk choosers and to that we say Gronkitty Gronk Gronk Gronk.

h/t Barstool Sports

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Jerky Boy

You can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story than the time he accidentally prank called...

34 minutes ago
Save a horse...

Saddle up for photos of Dustin Johnson wearing a cowboy hat at Paulina Gretzky's brother's...

4 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson is even better at playing Pebble Beach when using a simulator

5 hours ago
Seek Shelter

If this Vladimir Guerrero Jr. BOMB doesn't get you excited for baseball, you are dead inside

6 hours ago
Respect

PGA Tour pro salutes fellow golfer for having big balls after pulling off clutch shot

7 hours ago
Dingers

There is a distinct possibility that Mike Trout hit this golf ball to Mars

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The coronavirus will change sports dramatically in 2020

8 hours ago
Fails

Luke Donald drags Honda Classic first-tee announcer for completely butchering his intro

March 1, 2020
Meet The Mess

Tim Tebow trips over own shoelaces, botches routine fly ball in Spring Training game

February 28, 2020
Athletes

Forget the NFL Draft, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III belongs in the NBA Dunk Contest

February 28, 2020
Feats of Strength

Watch a punter put a lot of players to shame with this bench press clinic at the NFL Combine

February 28, 2020
Good Job, Good Effort

Getting absolutely ROCKED in the face at the NFL Combine is a good way to see your draft stock...

February 28, 2020
Love The Darts

Darts has the best entrance music in all of sports. This is not up for debate

February 28, 2020
Barry 2020

Trump voters cancel Garth Brooks over Bernie Sanders jersey, have clearly never heard of a guy...

February 28, 2020
Due Diligence

The NFL Combine is that magical time of year when even the Raiders know about your 37 parking...

February 27, 2020
Viral Videos

This Anthony Kim song parody is so good it might actually bring him back

February 27, 2020
In Demand

You won't believe how many days a year Rickie Fowler spends shooting commercials (or maybe you...

February 27, 2020
Data Overages

These are the world's most Instagrammed golf courses (because if you didn't 'gram it, you play...

February 27, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursPaul Azinger words on European golf were harsh. The…
The LoopYou can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story …
Golf News & ToursArnold Palmer Invitational 2020 odds: Rory McIlroy …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved