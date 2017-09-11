You can buy those sweet shoes you saw the U.S. Walker Cup team wear at Los Angeles Country Club

The U.S. ran away with the Walker Cup , and they did so while looking incredibly stylish. The 10-man team wore RLX Golf and Polo Golf apparel and a mix of FootJoy, Nike and G/FORE shoes. There was one shoe in particular, however, that caught our eye.

G/FORE's USA Longwing Gallivanters ($225) are as patriotically snazzy as they come. Made with an athletic fit and with a premium, waterproof leather, its bright, mismatched colors and classic brogue details help this shoe make a bold style statement.

To boot, the shoe is made with a triple-density sock liner for extra comfort.

G/FORE might soon sell out of these USA-themed kicks, but you can count on the company's stable of other wingtips and gallivanters to be there if you need them. Here are our favorites:

