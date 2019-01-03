95. Yeamans Hall Club

Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926)/Jim Urbina (2016)

Though it contained a classic collection of Raynor favorites, including a Road Hole, a Biarritz, a Redan and even a Prize Dogleg (based on an entry from a 1914 magazine design contest), Yeamans Hall suffered from benign neglect for 50 years, with bunkers overgrown and greens both shrunk by mowing habits and mushroomed by topdressing. But in the later 1980s, the course superintendent discovered Raynor’s original plans in the clubhouse attic. Architect Tom Doak and his then-associate Jim Urbina used the plans to faithfully restore Raynor features. Urbina continues to implement restoration touches.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2015. Highest Ranking: No. 64 in 2015-2016. previous ranking: No. 87

Panelist comments:

“Well-restored greens their size and original contours to give the club a set of world-class green complexes. These are unforgettable and some of the most fun to play in the U.S.”

“This is a throwback to the Golden Age that makes you feel that you are living in that time. It's like playing in a Raynor (and thus Macdonald) museum with all his characteristics at work here, and done well.”

“Every golf architect in the country should be required to study these green complexes. Why can't we build these any more?”

“Great use of marshes, especially in visuals. Large oaks make magnificent framing and impart massive character -- it's crazy to think of all the golf shots they've seen in almost 100 years.”

“Wonderful variety and creativity with well-done mounding and cross bunkering, only thing sort of lackluster is the sameness of the two par 5s -- and they're both at the end of each nine-hole loop with the ninth and 18th.”

