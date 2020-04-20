Trending
Put The Phone Down

Yannick Ngakoue starting a Twitter war with the co-owner of the Jaguars doesn't seem smart

3 hours ago

Nearly a decade ago, Herm Edwards, who is now the head coach at Arizona State, gave a speech to the NFL rookies prior to the 2011 season while he was still at ESPN. The whole thing is still on YouTube, broken up into three segments, and they are all worth watch. But one piece of advice stuck and ended up going viral. It was "Don't press send." I think we all know what he's talking about, but in case you needed your memory refreshed:

While he was talking to future NFL stars, the message works for literally all of us with a smart phone. It's almost always better to not hit send, no matter what walk of life you're in. Something tells us Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has never heard or seen Edwards' sage advice.

If you haven't followed the Ngakoue saga, allow us to get you up to speed. Last season, the final year of Ngakoue's four-year rookie deal, the University of Maryland product posted eight sacks for the fourth consecutive year, in addition to career-highs in solo tackles and tackles for loss. He hoped to test free agency, even tweeting that he no longer wanted to play for Jacksonville in early March, but instead the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Since then Ngakoue has gone out of his way to make it clear that he wants no part of Jacksonville. Whether it's been on social media or on ESPN, he's practically begged the Jaguars to trade him, to no avail. Here's a sampling:

Ngakoue's latest Twitter outburst occurred on Monday afternoon, just three days before the virtual NFL Draft, which is expected to be a complete shitshow. That said, it won't be nearly as much of a shitshow as what Ngakoue pulled on Monday, starting a Twitter war with Tony Khan, co-owner of the Jaguars and son of owner Shahid Khan:

Apparently, Tony didn't get Herm's message either. There are no winners in this war, just one massive loser: Jaguars fans. And that's not said in a mean way, I actually do feel bad for the diehard Jaguars fans who have to watch this play out on social media. Three days before the draft, Ngakoue's value is now at its all-time low, and the damn co-owner doesn't seem to be helping matters. Oh, and they have to deal with constant rumors that the team is moving to London. Oh, and their starting running back went on ESPN and lobbied for the team to sign Cam Newton while Gardner Minshew is still on the roster. Good times in Duval.

