XXIO Prime's new lineup goes to commercial rocket industry to help bring speed and distance to those who need it most

The next generation of XXIO Prime, the high-end sub-brand of the already high-end XXIO lineup, is overflowing with new materials and breakthroughs in super-ultra-lightweight technology. But when it starts with a driver shaft that weighs just 36 grams, or 40 percent less than typical shafts, you know this line is all about building a platform for speed for those who need it most.

The overwhelming key to the new XXIO Prime lineup is the collection of ultra-lightweight XXIO Prime SP-1000 shafts used throughout the woods and irons. The shafts are powered by Torayca T1100G, a high-strength, high modulus carbon fiber that joins with a Nanoalloy resin. That material has been routinely used in commercial rockets and aircraft structures. In golf, that makes for a thinner walled shaft that can be both lighter and longer for increased potential swing speed.

It’s what these designs do with the weight they have—and don’t have—that aims to create more speed, distance and accuracy, all without changing a thing in a golfer’s physical makeup, strength or swing.

The new XXIO Prime lineup starts by setting new marks in the driver for the weight of the shaft—it's 11 grams lighter than on the previous model introduced in 2016 —and the total weight of the driver at 250 grams. That's two grams lighter than the last model and a good 20 percent lighter than typical drivers on the market. But by shifting the hosel a couple of millimeters towards the clubhead, changing the face shape by raising the toe, reducing the hosel size and weight and creating a thinner-walled, more flexible tip section of the shaft, the driver design aims to naturally assist those who routinely leave the face open at impact in bringing the clubface back to square.

The square impact allows golfers to take more advantage of the special Super TIX titanium alloy face construction. The cupface wraps around the crown and sole to create a larger area of maximum flexibility, while a sole weight lowers the center of gravity for higher launch.

The lineup of XXIO Prime fairway woods and hybrids employ the same ideas, including the same titanium alloy in a cupface in the fairway woods and a maraging steel in a cupface in the hybrids, as well as the inset hosel and higher toe shape. All are efforts to boost clubhead speed accuracy while expending no additional effort.

The Super TIX alloy also plays a large role in the XXIO Prime irons. The set features the alloy as a face insert with a groove milled around the perimeter of the back of the face insert to create more flexing at impact. High-density nickel tungsten sole weights and a reduced face height in the stainless steel body and frame combine to lower the center of gravity for higher launch. Like the woods, the irons feature a more upright lie angle to help moderate swing speed golfers return the clubface to square.

The entire philosophy of XXIO Prime comes with a promise from Chuck Thiry, vice president of XXIO North America. “These are the most unique and beneficial product ever available to moderate swing speed players, period,” he said. “The speed increases, higher launch angles, and draw bias of the new Prime will show immediate results from swing one.”

That promise, given these clubs’ expensive materials in the clubheads and shafts, comes with a price, however. If you want to go this light, you’re going to have to go heavy into your wallet. The XXIO Prime driver ($850), fairway woods ($580), hybrids ($380) and irons ($260 per club) are among the highest-priced products in the game. XXIO Prime is scheduled for a March 1 debut.