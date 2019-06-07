The Best Golf Courses in Wisconsin

- (1) Whistling Straits (Straits), Haven • ^
- (2) Erin Hills G. Cse., Erin • ^
- (3) Milwaukee C.C., River Hills •
- (4) Blackwolf Run (River), Kohler • ^
- (NR) Sand Valley Golf Resort, Nekoosa ≈ ^
- (NR) Mammoth Dunes, Nekoosa ≈ ^
- (6) Whistling Straits (Irish), Haven ^
- (5) Sentryworld G.Cse., Stevens Point ^
- (7) Blue Mound G. & C.C., Wauwatosa
- (9) Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler ^
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.