Wilson goes raw in FG Tour V6 limited edition irons

The new version of Wilson’s FG Tour V6 irons has an old look to it. And that’s on purpose. The Wilson FG Tour V6 Raw irons, available Tuesday in limited quantity, will take on the rusting, unfinished look that’s been made popular among certain wedges including Wilson’s own PMP model introduced earlier this year.

Due to the raw finish, clubs will age uniquely over time so that not only will no two sets look the same but no two irons will have the same patina, either.

The idea of the raw finish is to produce clubs with less glare and a distinctive old-school look. Unlike the standard FG Tour V6 irons, the V6 Raw irons will feature a copper colored badge in the back cavity to distinguish the two models. According to the company, there’s been a preference for the raw finish among its staff players and Troy Merritt is expected to switch to the new set this week at the Travelers Championship.

Aside from the unplated finish, the FG Tour V6 Raw features the same technological approach as the original FG Tour V6 , which was first introduced in September 2016. Forged from 8620 steel throughout, the FG Tour V6 uses tungsten to selectively concentrate internal weighting in the long and middle irons. That includes a combined 20 grams of tungsten in the heel and toe of the 3- through 5-irons and 20 grams centered in the sole on the 6- and 7-iron. The weight lowers the center of gravity and provides extra stability on off-center hits on the long irons. The 8-iron through pitching wedge are solid 8620 carbon steel.

Further contributing to the feel of the FG Tour V6 irons is a centered mass in the back cavity of some 38 grams to provide more of the vibration control found in a traditional muscleback iron design. The FG Tour V6 irons have been played on tour by Wilson staff players Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Ricky Barnes and Brendan Steele.

The special limited edition FG Tour V6 Raw irons will be available both through select Wilson accounts and on Wilson.com ($1,100 for eight irons, 4-iron through gap wedge) with 30 custom shaft options available.