What the hell is going on in this minor-league baseball game?

3 hours ago

Got to feel for minor-league baseball. Its rare appearances on the national radar are usually for the absurd (cough cough Keep Tom Brady Suspended Night cough cough), rather than anything of merit that happened on the field. This does not deviate from that trend.

Two of the more unusual put-outs you'll ever see went down on Sunday night in a Triple-A game featuring the Salt Lake City Bees and Tacoma Rainiers. First there was the Bees' David Fletcher over-running home plate, creating a showdown between Fletcher and Rainiers catcher Mike Marjama, which was just as dramatic as the duel in "The Princess Bride" between Inigo Montoya and the Man in Black, only the exact opposite:

However, the Marjama-Fletcher face-off was nothing compared to this clash of "Hey, aren't you too old to be playing minor-league ball?" titans in Eric Young Jr. and Gordon Beckham, with Young backpedaling to home plate after grounding to Beckham:

We're sure this violates one of baseball's innumerable unwritten rules, but give Young credit: he momentarily made baseball interesting. Now that's something you don't see every day.

