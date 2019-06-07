The Best Golf Courses in West Virginia

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

1 . (1) Pikewood National G.C. ( 9th hole pictured above ), Morgantown •

2. (2) Pete Dye G.C. , Bridgeport •

3. (3) The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs ≈^

4. (4) The Greenbrier Sporting Club (The Snead), White Sulphur Springs

5. (5) The Resort At Glade Springs (Cobb), Daniels ^

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.