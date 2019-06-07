The Best Golf Courses in West Virginia

1 . (1) Pikewood National G.C. (9th hole pictured above), Morgantown •
2. (2) Pete Dye G.C., Bridgeport •
3. (3) The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs ≈^
4. (4) The Greenbrier Sporting Club (The Snead), White Sulphur Springs
5. (5) The Resort At Glade Springs (Cobb), Daniels ^
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.