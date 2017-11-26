PGA Tour4 hours ago

Webb Simpson's father, Sam, dies after battle with Parkinson's

By

Sam Simpson, father of PGA Tour pro and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, died on Sunday morning while in hospice care in Raleigh, N.C. The 74-year-old suffered from Parkinson’s Disease as well as Lewy Body Dementia. He passed away in the presence of Webb and other members of his family.

Webb withdrew from last week’s RSM Classic tournament upon news that his father’s health had turned for the worse. In the last week he helped greet friends and family who came to make their final visits.

RELATED: In their last days together, Webb Simpson keeps learning from his father

In addition to introducing Webb to the game of golf when he was a youngster, Sam Simpson was also responsible for introducing his son, one of six children, to Webb’s future wife, Dowd, during his freshman year at Wake Forest.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSung Hyun Park locked up top-rookie honors so early…
Golf News & ToursMilestones loom for Cristie Kerr as she takes one-s…
Golf News & ToursGroup Think: Who's grouped with who for pool play a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection