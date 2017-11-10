Watch Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg try to make each other laugh with dad jokes

We're always somewhat skeptical of promotional videos, knowing the creators of said content is to drive sales of some product. In this case, it was the upcoming Daddy's Home 2, but despite our skepticism, we found ourselves cracking up over this video of Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg exchanging dad jokes.

Ferrell and Wahlberg are two kings of comedy, so we'd probably watch anything they star in. Though we didn't expect to find a short video like this that funny, it's pretty good. Watching Wahlberg trying to resist the delivery of Ferrell is amusing, knowing we'd all be like him -- cracking up at whatever Ferrell was saying.

We'll let you decide for yourself how funny this is:

These bros did it again.

