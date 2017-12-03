Tiger Woods6 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods drive 336-yard hole, drop long bomb for eagle

Forget Alabama or Ohio State. Tiger Woods' drive at Albany's par-4 seventh deserves to be the fourth team in college football's playoff.

Woods, following a rough showing on Saturday, has bounced back in the early going Sunday, traversing the first six holes in two under. But the 41-year-old took his comeback to another level at the 336-yard seventh, taking out the big stick in attempt to drive the green. An attempt he pulled off with aplomb, as he drive skipped onto the green, settling 30 feet or so from the pin.

From there, Woods dropped the hammer down, converting the attempt for eagle:

It moved Woods to four under through seven, seven shots better than he was at the same juncture on Saturday.

If you thought the Tiger Hype Train went off the rails when Vegas adjusted the 14-time major winner's Masters odds to 15/1, Woods might be the Augusta favorite by the time he walks off the 18th green.

