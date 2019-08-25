Watch Justin Rose chunk three consecutive chips to make a quadruple bogey at the Tour Championship

ATLANTA — Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup last season. Though he won't be going home with the title again this year, he did submit a memorable moment at East Lake.

Unfortunately for Rose, it wasn't the good kind of memorable.

In his final round at the Tour Championship, Rose pulled his approach shot left at the long par-4 eighth, but the ball managed to stay up in the Bermudagrass rough and out of the pond. That would be Rose's last bit of luck on the hole.

RELATED: Justin Rose on approaching 40, Olympic fame, and the pursuit of his next major

The 2013 U.S. Open winner made four passes at the greenside chip, his ball rolling back to his feet after the first three.

The fourth managed to find the green, where Rose missed his save for triple. Damndest thing was that quadruple bogey came after Rose had carded four birdies in his previous five holes.

Not the way Rose wanted to finish his tour season. Then again, he pulled in $10 million from this rodeo last year, so we're sure he'll bounce back.