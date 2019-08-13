Korn Ferry Tour20 minutes ago

Watch: Jack Nicklaus calls Bo Hoag to congratulate the Korn Ferry Tour graduate on his win and locking up a PGA Tour card

By

Earning a PGA Tour card for the first time is the ultimate goal for any tour pro, which is what Bo Hoag did after winning the Korn Ferry Tour's WinCo Foods Portland Open last week. The 31-year-old's big leap up was made even better when Jack Nicklaus called him to congratulate him on his career-defining achievement.

Hoag, a Columbus, Ohio native, went to Ohio State like Nicklaus, the Buckeye State legend, and Jack has been a mentor of sorts to him in the early stages of his pro career. And thanks to the Korn Ferry Tour's Instagram, we were able to check out Jack's call to Hoag:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: From agony (Vince India) to ecstacy (Bo Hoag, Scott Harrington), the Korn Ferry Tour's season finale was a wildly emotional affair

Very cool move by Jack to call Hoag to offer his encouragement. Jack has served as a mentor for a lot of the young guys on tour, but it's clear he and Hoag have a connection based on their Ohio roots.

For Hoag, who spent four years on the Mackenzie Tour before earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, had a consistent year on the Korn Ferry Tour—making the cut in 18 of 21 events, but he hadn't had a top-10 yet. And he entered the WinCo Foods Portland Open at No. 31, right outside the top-25 standings, necessary to secure a PGA Tour card.

Hoag did just that before the start of this week's Korn Ferry Tour finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the course Hoag played all throughout college, the Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet course.

RELATED: The biggest FedEx Cup winners (and losers) from Sunday at the Northern Trust

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch: Jack Nicklaus calls Bo Hoag to congratulate …
Golf News & Tours2019 BMW Championship tee times, viewer's guide - G…
Golf News & ToursMaria Fassi: Dreaming of the LPGA Tour since age 7 …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection