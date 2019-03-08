Watch a European Tour pro play a nifty recovery shot from the beach during low tide

It's going to be tough for anything to top seeing golfers playing shots from a garbage dump like they did at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January, but this latest adventure from the European Tour is pretty good. Gavin Green played a pretty nifty recovery shot from a beach during last week's Oman Open. Let's just say, it's a good thing it happened during low tide.

Our apologies for seeing this gem a week late, but it's still well worth your time. Green tip-toes around the wet sand as if he's afraid of messing up his pristine golf shoes (don't blame him) before swatting his golf ball back away from the cresting waves and toward the actual golf course he was supposed to be playing. Check it out:

Loading View on Instagram

As Green notes, it was a rough week in Oman. The 28-year-old Malaysian shot 75-77 to miss the cut. But, at least, he left with a "sandy" he won't soon forget.

