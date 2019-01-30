PGA Tour6 hours ago

Waste Management signs new 10-year deal with PGA Tour to sponsor Phoenix Open

By
A volunteer holds up a quiet sign at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesA volunteer holds up a quiet sign at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

For the last decade, Waste Management has been the title sponsor of the Phoenix Open. Now it will stay that way for at least another 10 years, with the PGA Tour announcing on Tuesday that the company has extended its deal through 2030.

The new agreement replaces the current 10-year contract that had been in place since 2016.

Over the last decade, Waste Management has used the tournament as a vehicle to promote and implement various environmental and sustainability initiatives. The event has also been the most highly attended on tour, with a record 719,179 turning up for the week in 2018 to eclipse the previous year’s record by nearly 25,000.

RELATED: Phoenix Open to honor Jarrod Lyle

In 2018, the PGA Tour honored the event as the "Tournament of the Year," the third time it received it has received that award in the last five years.

With a field this year that includes Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, among others, another big turnout is expected, which will be another cause for celebration for Waste Management.

RELATED: Tee times, viewer's guide for this week at TPC Scottsdale

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursSirak: On Second Thought ... - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursSam Burns, 21, almost 'speechless' playing with Tig…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' expectations have gone up following a …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection