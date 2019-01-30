Waste Management signs new 10-year deal with PGA Tour to sponsor Phoenix Open

For the last decade, Waste Management has been the title sponsor of the Phoenix Open. Now it will stay that way for at least another 10 years, with the PGA Tour announcing on Tuesday that the company has extended its deal through 2030.

The new agreement replaces the current 10-year contract that had been in place since 2016.

Over the last decade, Waste Management has used the tournament as a vehicle to promote and implement various environmental and sustainability initiatives. The event has also been the most highly attended on tour, with a record 719,179 turning up for the week in 2018 to eclipse the previous year’s record by nearly 25,000.

In 2018, the PGA Tour honored the event as the "Tournament of the Year," the third time it received it has received that award in the last five years.

With a field this year that includes Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, among others, another big turnout is expected, which will be another cause for celebration for Waste Management.

