The Best Golf Courses in Virginia

1 . (1) Kinloch G.C. , Manakin-Sabot •

2. (3) The Olde Farm, Bristol ≈

3. (2) Robert Trent Jones G.C., Gainesville ≈

4. (4) The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades) ( pictured above ), Hot Springs ≈^

5. (5) The Highland Cse. at Primland, Meadows of Dan ≈^

6. (7) Ballyhack G.C., Roanoke ≈

7. (6) Trump National G.C. Washington D.C. (Championship), Potomac Falls 8. (12) Golden Horseshoe G.C. (Gold), Williamsburg ^

9. (8) The Virginian G.C. Bristol

10. (13) The Club at Creighton Farms, Aldie

11. (9) The C.C. of Virginia (James River), Richmond

12. (10) Kingsmill Resort & G.C. (River), Williamsburg ^

13. (14) The Foundry G.C., Powhatan

14. (11) Spring Creek G.C., Zion Crossroads ^

15. (16) Full Cry at Keswick G.C. ^

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.