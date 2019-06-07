The Best Golf Courses in Virginia

1 . (1) Kinloch G.C., Manakin-Sabot •
2. (3) The Olde Farm, Bristol ≈
3. (2) Robert Trent Jones G.C., Gainesville ≈
4. (4) The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades) (pictured above), Hot Springs ≈^
5. (5) The Highland Cse. at Primland, Meadows of Dan ≈^
6. (7) Ballyhack G.C., Roanoke ≈
7. (6) Trump National G.C. Washington D.C. (Championship), Potomac Falls 8. (12) Golden Horseshoe G.C. (Gold), Williamsburg ^
9. (8) The Virginian G.C. Bristol
10. (13) The Club at Creighton Farms, Aldie
11. (9) The C.C. of Virginia (James River), Richmond
12. (10) Kingsmill Resort & G.C. (River), Williamsburg ^
13. (14) The Foundry G.C., Powhatan
14. (11) Spring Creek G.C., Zion Crossroads ^
15. (16) Full Cry at Keswick G.C. ^
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.