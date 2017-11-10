The Ultimate Guides: Driving

How well you hit your driver, if you’re like most golfers, is the biggest factor in how much you enjoy your round of golf. There might be more important statistical categories, but none more connected to what you love about the game. Good driving days are your best days. In this video series, Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Anders Mattson goes through all the skills that can lead to more great-driving rounds. We’ll look at the basic setup and swing, adding distance and reining in your shot dispersion. This curriculum-style program starts with the simple stuff and builds to more advanced driving skills, with practice drills and strategy tips along the way. Become that player who has what everyone wants: longer and straighter tee shots.

