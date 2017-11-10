Golf Digest SchoolsNovember 10, 2017

The Ultimate Guides: Approach Shots

Hit more greens starting today! Click to register →

Golf statistician Lou Riccio, who has been compiling data from average golfers for more than 30 years, says the ability to hit greens is by far the biggest determinant of a player’s score. Not driving distance, not putting—hitting good approach shots. Think about it . . . If you hit even a decent drive, the quality of your approach in large part determines how you finish the hole. In this series of videos, Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Jason Birnbaum takes a deep dive into all the do’s and don’ts of approach play: How to pick the right club, how to make an effective swing, the common mistakes that sabotage your shots. We’ll also look at playing from difficult lies and fairway bunkers and how to hit fairway woods. Wouldn’t it be great to pull the right club and play a good shot every time? Start here.

Hit more greens starting today! Click to register→

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection