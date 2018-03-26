The Ultimate Guide to the Short Game

5
Video Lessons
Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.
Swing Thoughts
Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.
Drills
Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.
ABOUT
If you’re like a lot of golfers, the short game can be overwhelming. Every time you miss a green, you have so many little factors to consider—the lie, the trouble spots, the club, the swing. It’s not like grabbing your 7-iron from 140. It can be tough to commit to a shot and execute with confidence. In this video series, taught by Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Corey Lundberg, we’ll show you how to make the right decisions and simplify your technique. We’ll identify the skills you need and show you how to develop them in a logical order. For example, learn to make consistent contact before making the high lob your favorite play; read the lie before picking your shot. Using these five long-form videos, you’ll start to organize your short game—and stop wasting strokes around the green.
VIDEO LESSONS
1 Making Solid Contact
2 Controlling Trajectory
3 Developing Touch
4 Taking it to the Course
5 Starting Putts On Line