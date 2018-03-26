How to Play Consistent Golf

ABOUT

Isn't it time to stop the blow-up holes, the wasted rounds, the frustration—and start playing the golf you know you can? This five-lesson program is designed to help you find out where inconsistency is holding you back. Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Devan Bonebrake takes you through the five areas of the game that contribute most to playing consistent golf. These are not quick tips. The lesson videos run up to six minutes, loaded with all the do's and don'ts, swing keys, fault fixes, practice drills and even Skills Tests that you can return to again and again. If you're serious about taking your game to the next level, you've found the right program.