U.S. Open 2019: Brandt Snedeker makes a birdie from the Pacific Ocean (Part TWO!)

By

PEBBLE BEACH — The general consensus among the world's best golfers is that playing Pebble Beach in February for the annual PGA Tour stop doesn't provide much help for when the famed course hosts the U.S. Open in June. Try telling that to Brandt Snedeker.

At this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Snedeker made one of the craziest birdies of the season after his tee shot on No. 18 wound up on the beach. Here's a refresher:

And incredibly enough, on Thursday, Snedeker played the hole in nearly identical fashion during the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Again, this is NOT a replay:

What are the odds? Incredible.

Also, we might need to re-shoot the video we just made on how to approach this famed par 5 (see below). Clearly, Snedeker has discovered a superior way to play it.

