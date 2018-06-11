Gambling2 hours ago

U.S. Open 2018: Vegas makes Dustin Johnson an even bigger favorite following six-shot win in Memphis

By
Dustin Johnson
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson was already the odds-on favorite to win the 2018 U.S. Open before last week's FedEx St. Jude Classic. A six-shot win in Memphis only solidified his status at the top of Vegas betting boards.

RELATED: Our top 13 picks to win the U.S. Open

Immediately ollowing Johnson's latest PGA Tour title, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook moved him to 9-to-1 odds (previously, he was 10/1). And on Monday morning, Westgate's golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman made another slight adjustment:

A golfer being 8-to-1 odds to win a major -- especially one who is ranked No. 1 in the world -- isn't particularly noteworthy. But that's a pretty sizable gap between DJ and the group at 14/1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.

Jason Day (16/1) is next, followed by Jordan Spieth (18/1), Jon Rahm (20/1), and Tiger Woods, who after moving down to 14/1, is back to where he opened in April at 20/1. Defending champ Brooks Koepka and six-time U.S. runner-up Phil Mickelson are listed at 25/1. Reigning Masters champ Patrick Reed is part of a crop of players at 30/1.

Sherman joined the Golf Digest Podcast recently to explain how he comes up with these odds and the special challenge of handicapping Tiger Woods. Please have a listen:

