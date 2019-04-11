Undercover Lessons: Tony Finau

Buy SeriesBuy All Access

Buy Golf Digest Schools

Get access to 300+ video lessons from Golf Digest Schools

Buy Golf Digest Schools

ABOUT

What does one of the tour’s bombers do on the range—driver after driver into the stratosphere? Hardly. Justin Thomas reveals that he spends up to 80 percent of his warm-up time hitting 8-iron or less. Like all long hitters, he knows his explosive natural power will get him closer to the green than most players. The key is shaping and controlling his short irons and wedges to set up the birdies he needs to win on tour.

In this 17-minute, unfiltered video, Justin explains how he works on fading the ball and why dialing in his approach-shot distances has taken his game to the next level. He talks about his swing tendencies and how his routine changes during tournament weeks. His father and teacher, Mike Thomas, also provides insights, revealing how Justin works his way through the bag and how he prepares for specific shots he’ll face in competition. Mike shares some anecdotes about this phenomenally talented—and sometimes quirky—tour star.

This is more than a video of Justin Thomas pounding practice balls. It’s a rare, inside-the-ropes lesson on the techniques and routines of one the game’s great young champions.

See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection