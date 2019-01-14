6 minutes ago

Trump International (Championship)

West Palm Beach / 7,326 yards, Par 72 / Points 59.0646
Hole No. 18
Hole No. 18

178. Trump International (Championship)

Jim Fazio (1999)

Long before he was President of the United States, or even a TV reality show host, Donald Trump built a golf course, on prime real estate in West Palm Beach, which he got from Palm Beach County. In exchange for a 100-year lease, Trump agreed not to sue the county for noise disturbance to Mar-A-Lago resort. He hired Tom Fazio’s older, less-celebrated brother Jim Fazio to design a course that would rival Trump’s casino rival Steve Wynn’s baby, No. 27 Shadow Creek in Vegas. Jim moved 2 million cubic yards of dirt to create 58 feet of elevation change and planted 5,000 mature trees. Lakes linked by recirculating streams were built, as was a monolithic waterfall on the 17th. The result is Shadow Creek Southeast. “Steve Wynn is a friend of mine,” Trump said in a 1999 interview. “I did get certain ideas from Shadow Creek because I think he did a very good job. I made them bigger and better.”

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: Previous ranking: No. 156

Panelist comments:

Hole No. 15

Hole No. 15

Hole No. 18

Hole No. 18

Par 6, Hole No. 16

Par 6, Hole No. 16

Hole No. 8, Par 3

Hole No. 8, Par 3

