178. Trump International (Championship)

Jim Fazio (1999)

Long before he was President of the United States, or even a TV reality show host, Donald Trump built a golf course, on prime real estate in West Palm Beach, which he got from Palm Beach County. In exchange for a 100-year lease, Trump agreed not to sue the county for noise disturbance to Mar-A-Lago resort. He hired Tom Fazio’s older, less-celebrated brother Jim Fazio to design a course that would rival Trump’s casino rival Steve Wynn’s baby, No. 27 Shadow Creek in Vegas. Jim moved 2 million cubic yards of dirt to create 58 feet of elevation change and planted 5,000 mature trees. Lakes linked by recirculating streams were built, as was a monolithic waterfall on the 17th. The result is Shadow Creek Southeast. “Steve Wynn is a friend of mine,” Trump said in a 1999 interview. “I did get certain ideas from Shadow Creek because I think he did a very good job. I made them bigger and better.”

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: Previous ranking: No. 156

SECOND 100 GREATEST: CLICK TO VIEW OUR ENTIRE SECOND 100 GREATEST RANKING

Panelist comments:

Pinterest Courtesy of Trump Organization Hole No. 15

Pinterest Courtesy of Trump Organization Hole No. 18

Pinterest Courtesy of Trump Organization Par 6, Hole No. 16