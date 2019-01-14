6 minutes ago

Tradition Golf Club

La Quinta, Calif. / 6,889 yards, Par 72 / Points 59.0793

176. Tradition G.C.

Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay & Harrison Minchew (1998)

Tradition Golf Club was intended to be Palmer Course Design’s answer to the most opulent private courses in greater Palm Springs, such as No. 77 The Quarry at La Quinta and No. 190 Vintage Club (Mountain). Built on the old Hacienda del Gato Ranch, the front nine is routed over rolling desert and through a flood-control basin, while most of the back nine is tucked at the base of the rocky slopes of the Santa Rosa Mountains, with three holes (15th through 17th) curving around a 90-degree bend dubbed the “Coyote Canyon.” Almost every hole here has a distinguishing feature, from desert wash to serpentine waste bunker to double fairway to boulder landscaping to cascading waterfalls. The common overall theme are fields of wildflowers spread throughout the far roughs. During a 2005 Golf Digest Panelist Summit, Arnold Palmer explained he had those flowers planted to appeal to his first wife, Winnie, who loved flora much more than golf.

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: First ranking

Panelist comments:

