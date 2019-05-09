Top programs (mostly) advance to the NCAA Women's Championship, with one favorite (clearly) emerging

There was a lot of exhaling being done around the country as 24 schools extended their 2018-’19 seasons by one more precious start, qualifying for the NCAA D-I Women’s Championship at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., May 17-22.

Just one top 10 program—No. 9 South Carolina—failed to advance out of the four NCAA Women’s Regional tournaments, the Gamecocks finishing a disappointing 10th at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Washington.

The play of Kent State, Vanderbilt and Texas was impressive, each school winning their respective regional. But the performance from top-ranked USC, a 15-stroke winner at the Cle Elum Regional, stood out from the rest. The Trojans, under first-year coach Justin Silverstein, went wire-to-wire at Tumble Creek Golf Club to grab their seventh team title of the season—and send a message.

“Patience has been a staple of this team all season, and we showed it again this week with a consistent three days of play,” Silverstein said. “I’m really proud of the girls for staying focused for 54 holes and playing at a high level on a hard course. We’ve checked off a key goal of ours, and now there’s one more to go.”

After 36 holes, USC was clearly going to finish inside the top six, but the team didn’t leave anything to chance. Sophomore Jennifer Chang shots four-under 68 while sophomore Alyaa Abdulghany and freshman Malia Nam shot 69s to post the low 18-hole of the tournament (10-under 278).

Interestingly, none of the 24 schools to get through regionals did so by starting the final round outside the top six at their respective tournament and ending the round inside the cut line.

EAST LANSING REGIONAL

Forest Akers West Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich. (Par 72)

Qualifiers

Win: Kent State, -4/860

The Golden Flashes are no flash in the pan, grabbing their seventh team title in the 2018-’19 season, breaking their school single-season record, and their 11th top-three finish.

2: Arizona, -3/861

The Wildcats have a chance to become the first team since Duke won three straight from 2005 to 2007 to defend their NCAA title. Four players return from last year’s winners (seniors Haley Moore and Bianca Pagdanganan, junior Sandra Nordass and sophomore Yu-Sang Hou.)

3: UCLA, +10/874

Sophomore Patty Tavatanakit shot a closing 71 to claims medalist honors at Regionals for a second straight year.

4: Stanford, +14/878

The Cardinal are one of two schools (along with USC) to have made match play all four years since the format was added to determine the team champion.

5: Illinois, +18/882

The Illini made history on Wednesday. While having had three individual players advance to nationals (the last in 1995), they had never qualified as a team after six trips to Regionals.

6: Indiana, +19/883

The Hoosiers are the lowest seed (No. 14) to advance from East Lansing, reaching nationals for the 11th time since 2007.

Failed to qualify

7: Michigan State, +22/886

T-8: Campbell, +26/890

T-8: Baylor, +26/890

10: LSU, +34/898

11: Louisville, +38/902

12: Georgia, +39/903

13: North Carolina, +42/906

T-14: Augusta, +47/911

T-14: Xavier, +47/911

16: Long Beach State, +62/926

17: Harvard, +64/928

18: IUPUI, +96/960

Individual results

Medalist: Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA, -8/208

2: Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State, -4/212

3: Haylin Harris, Michigan State, -3/213*

T-4: Yu-Sang Hou, Arizona, -1/215

T-4: Michaela Finn, Kent State, -1/215

T-6: Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Xavier, E/216*

T-6: Haley Moore, Arizona, E/216

T-6: Bianca Pagdanganan, Arizona, E/216

T-6: Kornkamol Sukaree, Illinois, E/216

10: Tristyn Nowlin, Illinois, +1/217

T-11: Erin Harper, Indiana, +2/218

T-11: Thitapa Pakdeesettak Kent State, +2/218

T-11: Allyson Geer-Park , Michigan State, +2/218*

T-11: Bethany Wu UCLA, +2/218

*Qualified as individuals for NCAA Championship

AUBURN REGIONAL

Saugahatchee Country Club, Opelika, Ala. (Par 72)

Qualifiers

Win: Vanderbilt, -4/860

Auston Kim, a freshman who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open last week, led the way earning medalist honors as the Commodores earned their first Regional title since 2014 and a school-record sixth team title of 2018-’19. It’s the first time coach Greg Allen’s squad has reached nationals since 2014 as well.

2: Florida State, -1/863

The Seminoles improved their team score each day (291, 289, 283), easily qualifying for nationals. All five starters finished inside the top 25 at Regionals, with Amanda Doherty (T-6), Frida Kinhult (T-13) and Beatrice Wallin (T-13) posting top-15s.

3: Duke, +4/868

Consistency has long been a trademark of Dan Brooks’ Blue Devils teams. The squad has yet to finish worse than sixth in any event this season. If they perform that well at nationals, it will be the seventh time in Duke history that they will have finished an entire season that well, and the first since 2014.

4: Virginia, +9/873

The Cavaliers followed up a slow start (296) with the best round of the Regional (283) on Day 2 to get themselves into good shape and grab their a spot at nationals for the 11th time in the program’s 16-year history.

5: Auburn, +10/874

Home cooking served the Tigers well, even if they stumbled some in the first round (299 left them into a tie for eighth place). But after making only four birdies on Day 1, Melissa Luellen’s squad rolled in 29 more over the final 36 holes to comfortably advance to nationals.

6: Tennessee, +12/876

The Lady Vols head back to nationals for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in seven seasons.

Failed to qualify 7: Maryland, +15/879

8: East Carolina, +17/881

9: Furman, +22/886

10: Alabama, +31/895

11: Houston, +34/898

12: California, +36/900

13: Clemson, +40/904

14: Kennesaw State, +41/905

15: Denver, +45/909

16: South Alabama, +46/910

17: Murray State, +52/916

18: Albany, +53/917

Individual Results

Win: Auston Kim, Vanderbilt, -6/210 (by 1 stroke) 2: Linette Holmslykee, Murray State, -5/211* T-3: Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland, -3/213* T-3: Morgan Baxendale, Vanderbilt, -3/213

T-3 Jaravee Boonchant, Duke, -3/213 T-6: Gina Kim, Duke, -2/214

T-6: Amanda Doherty, Florida State, -2/214

T-8: Anna Redding, Virginia, -1/215

T-8: Elena Hualde, Auburn, -1/215

T-8: Angelica Moresco, Alabama, -1/215*

*Qualified as individuals for NCAA Championship

NORMAN REGIONAL

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla. (Par 72)

Qualifiers

Win: Texas, -9/855

The Longhorns are in the midst of their best season since the early 1990s, having now won a fifth team titles and broken the schools 18-hole and 54-hole scoring records. They have three of the top 25 players in the Golfstat rankings: Kaitlyn Papp (T-8 at Regionals), Agathe Laisne (T-3) and Hailee Cooper (T-27).

T-2: Florida, E/864

The disappointment after winning the stroke-play portion of the SEC Championship only to be upset in the first round of match play helped fuel the Gators.

T-2: Wake Forest, E/864

Entering the Regional with their highest seed (No. 2) since the four-regional format was adopted in 2015, the ACC champs easily advanced to Nationals as opposed to a year ago when they tied for sixth and had to win a playoff over Clemson to grab their spot. Senior Jennifer Kupcho, the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ, will attempt to become the first player to win back-to-back NCAA individual titles in Arkansas.

4: Purdue, +2/866

The Boilermakers got off to a rough start in the final round, going five over on their first few holes before settling in. The team made a combined 13 birdies on the day to reach Nationals for the 18th time in school history.

5: Arizona State, +4/868

Two years removed from winning the school’s eighth NCAA title, the Sun Devils sweated things out a bit in Oklahoma but got the job done with a second straight one-over 289 total on Wednesday. It’s the 35th time the Sun Devils have qualified for the NCAA Championship.

6: Mississippi, +7/871

The Rebels proved their first-ever SEC Championship title wasn’t a fluke, grabbing the final spot out of Oklahoma with a final-round two-over 290. Once again, freshman Macy Somoskey came up big, shooting an even-par 72 over the final 18 holes, to secure the school’s first trip to Nationals.

Failed to qualify 7: Texas Tech, +10/874

8: Oklahoma, +12/876

T-9: Mississippi State, +17/881 T-9: N.C. State, +17/881

11: Virginia Tech, +19/883

12: TCU, +24/888

13: Texas A&M, +35/899

14: UT San Antonio, +37/901

15: Pepperdine, +41/905

16: Sam Houston State, +54/918

17: UNC-Wilmington, +56/919

18: Fairleigh Dickinson, +99/963

Individual Results

Co-medalist: Kaitlin Milligan, Oklahoma, -8/208*

Co-medalist: Olivia Mehaffey, Arizona State, -8/208

T-3: Agathe Laisne, Texas, -5/211

T-3: Michaela Fletcher, Memphis, -5/211*

T-5: Elin Esborn, Florida, -3/213

T-5: Amanda Hollandsworth, Virginia Tech, -3/213*

T-5: Micaela Farah, Purdue, -3/213

*Qualified as individuals for NCAA Championship

CLE ELUM REGIONAL

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash. (Par72)

Qualifiers

Win: USC, -20/844

No school looked more dominant in any of the four Regionals than the women of Troy, led by first-year coach Justin Silverstein. The 15-shot victory in Washington was the school’s seventh win of the 2018-’19 season and their NCAA record 13th Regional title.

2: Washington, -5/859

Six different Huskies posted top-10 individual finishes this season, hinting that Mary Lou Mulflur’s squad might be a tough out if they’re able to advance to match play at nationals.

3: Northwestern, E/864

As they did in 2013 when Tumble Creek hosted a Regional, the Wildcats embraced the trip out west and secured another trip to nationals. Brooke Riley shot a course-record 65 in the final round en route to the team’s third-place finish.

4: Arkansas, +5/869

So what that they finished fourth at Regionals. The Lady Razorbacks have to be considered a favorite at Nationals given that the championship will be played on their home course at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville. Similarly, senior All-America Maria Fassi, who finished T-5 at Regionals, has to be considered a front-runner to win the individual title as she’ll be playing in her final start of her notable college career.

5: San Jose State, +8/872

The Spartans emerged as the class of the Mountain West Conference under first-year head coach Dana Dormann, then proved they wanted more as they jumped inside the top six on Day 1 despite being a No. 8 seed and never gave up ground.

6: UCF, +10/874 The Golden Knights played the 18th hole at Tumble Creek in three under for their counting scores to finish the round at two-under 286 and steal the final spot into nationals by a single stroke. It’s the first time since 1996 that the program will be play in the NCAA Championship.

Failed to qualify 7: Ohio State, +11/875

8: Oregon State, +13/877

9: Oregon, +15/879

10: South Carolina, +17/881

11: Iowa State, +18/882

12: San Diego State, +25/889

13: Sacramento State, +28/892

14: Old Dominion, +31/895

15: Miami (Fla.), +38/902

16: New Mexico State, +61/925

17: Boston, +73/937

18: Southern Illinois, +88/952

Individual Results

Medalist: Jennifer Chang, USC, -11/205

T-2: Rino Sasaki, Washington, -10/206

T-2: Ana Laura Collado, UCF, -10/206

4: Kathlee Scavo, Oregon, -7/209*

T-5: Brooke Riley, Northwestern, -6/210

T-5: Maria Fassi, Arkansas, -6/210

T-7: Alyaa Abdulghany, USC, -5/211

T-7: Aneka Seumanutafa, Ohio State, -5/211*

T-9: Malia Nam, USC, -4/212

T-9: Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State, -4/212

T-11: Ellie Slama, Oregon State, -3/213*

T-11: Kelly Sim, Northwestern, -3/213

*Qualified as individuals for NCAA Championship

