Tiger Woods will equal Jack Nicklaus in major championships, Masters wins, according to caddie poll

Tiger Woods is closing in on Jack Nicklaus' records, according to a Caddie Network poll.

Tiger Woods will win a sixth Masters and will match Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships, according to a poll of 56 professional tour caddies conducted by the Caddie Network.

To the question of how many Masters Tiger will win in his career, 53.6 percent of respondents chose six, while 28.6 percent said he’s won his last green jacket. Only 17.9 percent said he’d win seven Masters.

Similarly, 53.6 percent of respondents agreed that Woods would equal Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors. But to the question of whether he would break the record, 62.5 percent said no.

The vote was split evenly on whether he would win one of two next majors, the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, both venues on which he has won majors.

By a wide margin, they identified Woods as the greatest golfer of all time, with 71.4 to 26.8 percent who said Nicklaus was. Ben Hogan, at 1.8 percent, was third.

And 100 percent of respondents said he would eclipse Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

RELATED: Use the ‘Sam Snead criteria’ for wins, Tiger Woods actually has 95 tour titles. We'll explain

Woods’ comeback also was the greatest in sports history, according to 55.4 percent of the respondents.

However, one dissenter noted this: “If he wins any of the other majors that would be the greatest comeback ever. The Masters field is too small and there are about 15 guys with zero chance of winning. He beat about 60 guys. Other majors he would have to beat over 125.”

