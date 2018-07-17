Trending
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to the spotlight

By
3 hours ago

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where France’s World Cup win couldn’t have come at a better time. While the French light celebratory croissants on fire in the streets, the rest of the world will be reliving that time one of their countrymen let another iconic trophy slip through his hands. The British Open is back at Carnoustie, and that means anyone paying attention will be peppered with photos like this:

Golf - The Open Championship - Carnoustie -
Michael Steele - EMPICS

And this:

Golf - The Open Championship - Carnoustie -
Michael Steele - EMPICS

Poor guy. As a rising high school senior in 1999, I unfortunately missed watching live Jean van de Velde’s final-hole debacle while attending a basketball camp. Sadly, I also missed David Cone’s perfect game that week and had to settle for (gasp!) reading about both historic events in a newspaper. On the bright side, I remember going to town on the frozen yogurt machine in the Manhattan College cafeteria... Anyway, while the French remain scarred by this claret jug memory, having that gold ball back will certainly ease the pain. And while we wait to see what craziness Carnoustie has in store this year, here’s what else has us talking.

WE'RE BUYING

Michael Kim: This former Haskins Award winner at Cal came to the John Deere Classic with one career top 10 and having missed five of his past six cuts. So obviously he won. By EIGHT shots. Good playing, Michael, and just as importantly, nice swagger:

Phew. I was starting to worry about that vaunted Class of 2011. . .

Tony Romo: Now here’s a golfer riding some real momentum. Some people scoffed at Romo’s NINE-shot win at the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback backed it up with his first American Celebrity Championship after three previous runner-ups. You can just picture his buddy and colleague Jim Nantz watching and home and blurting out, “Is it his time? Yes! At long last!”

Loading

View on Instagram

Anyway, congrats to Romo. He was never a Super Bowl champ, but now he can claim the title of world’s best celebrity golfer.

BIG MAMA: My grandpa (RIP) used to love JoAnne Carner, AKA Big Momma, and talked about her long before I seriously got into golf. And years later, I finally get it. Carner stole the show at the inaugural U.S. Women’s Senior Open when she fired an opening-round 79 to shoot her age while firing through a pack of cigs.

And she vows to play next year when she’s 80. What a legend.

WE'RE SELLING

LPGA Hall of Fame system: Laura Davies’ TEN-shot win (Apparently, it was Blowout Week in golf) at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open was mighty impressive. However, it also shined a light on one of the grave injustices in the sport: Davies, despite 85 worldwide wins, including four majors, is NOT in the LPGA Hall of Fame. This has nothing to do with voting, but rather a strict points system that has her two points shy of meeting the 27-point threshold. While I appreciate the LPGA not being as loose with this honor as other sports, Davies’ situation should be fixed immediately. I mean, this is how she tees up her golf ball!

Would anyone really protest if the U.S. Senior Women’s Open counted for those missing two points? I don’t think so.

John Daly’s knee: The sophomore season on the senior circuit hasn’t gone as planned for Daly, especially since that freak accident in the Augusta Hooters parking lot during Masters week. And after Daly withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open a couple weeks ago when he was denied the use of a cart by the USGA, he withdrew from this week’s Open Championship with “unbearable” osteoarthritis. We’re guessing the R&A wasn’t into JD cruising around Carnoustie in a cart.

Abusing marshals: This is a he-said/he-said situation, but the marshal accusing Ian Poulter of verbally abusing him — and asking him to step on his ball so he’d get a better lie — during the Scottish Open is a British crime writer named Quintin Jardine. Poulter, of course, has a different version of the story. Since there’s no video of the incident it’s tough to know what really happened, but it goes without saying you should be nice to anyone who volunteers to stand around all day helping you look for your golf ball.

ON TAP

It’s Open Championship week! The one time American golf fans are OK seeing a brown golf course. Well, some of them at least. And golf’s oldest major is back at Carnoustie for the first time since 2007, when Sergio Garcia didn’t “miss a shot” in a playoff and still lost to Padraig Harrington.

Random tournament fact: Sergio Garcia hit his approach shot into a bunker on the first playoff hole. So, he actually did miss a shot.

RANDOM PROP BETS OF THE WEEK

— Padraig will beat Sergio in a playoff this year: 1 million-to-1 odds

— Tiger Woods will win the 2018 British Open: 25-to-1 odds

— I will buy my own claret jug to drink from if that happens: LOCK

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Again, how can you not love BIG MAMA?!

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Comedian Conor Moore returned with an even better batch of tour pro impressions. Enjoy:

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE WEEK (TIGER WOODS DIVISION)

Tiger taught Ahmad Rashad a lesson on club twirling:

Loading

View on Instagram

The right thumb?! Genius! And this clip from a couple months back also shows Woods would make for one heckuva motivational speaker:

Loading

View on Instagram

Should we just give him the claret jug now?

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE WEEK (TRICK SHOT DIVISION)

While we love the trust and love exhibited by this brother and sister, we're advising parents to NOT let their children try this at home:

Loading

View on Instagram

THIS WEEK IN PHIL BEING PHIL

Last week it was an impromptu chipping lesson he gave to Larry Fitzgerald. This week he taught the world how to hit a stinger:

Loading

View on Instagram

He’s just taunting Tiger into that $10 million match at this point, right? Then he whipped out his classic flop shot trick at Carnoustie:

Here's another angle:

I might need to start doing a special Phil Mickelson Grind every week.

THIS WEEK IN PGA TOUR PROS-WAGS DISPLAYS OF AFFECTION

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Karwai Tang
Loading

View on Instagram

Looking sharp, everyone!

THIS WEEK IN PGA TOUR PROS-WAGS MODELING

Loading

View on Instagram

Looking sharp, everyone!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This is the most burnt I’ve seen a course since, maybe 1989 Open. Royal Troon.” — David Feherty. Get ready to hear the phrase “Firm and fast” a LOT this week. Rumor has it the USGA is looking to move the U.S. Open to the UK next year.

THIS AND THAT

Vijay Singh won his first senior major at the Senior Players. Congrats, Vijay, but seriously, what took you so long? . . . Cameron Champ picked up a maiden win as well with his first pro victory of any kind at the Web.com Tour’s Utah Championship. If you remember, this is the guy from the 2017 U.S. Open who has a 192-mph ball speed. Yeah, we’ll be hearing more from him. . . . 16-year-old Yealimi Noh shot 24 under(!) to win the PGA Junior by four shots. The PGA’s website went with a “Say Noh More” headline, but I prefer “Noh Contest.” Sorry, moving on. . . Kevin Na told some great stories on last week's Golf Digest Podcast including how even with a five-shot lead on the final hole at the Greenbrier, he started worrying about a stream 100 yards away. What an honest, fun dude. Please have a listen:

And finally, a big congrats to Golf Digest Art Director Ken DeLago on making his first hole-in-one!

Loading

View on Instagram

I'm pretty sure everyone I work with has at least one ace now. Well, other than my boss, Sam Weinman. Obviously.

RANDOM QUESTIONS TO PONDER

Will I ever make a hole-in-one?

Who is the best celebrity golfer of all time?

What the heck was Jean van de Velde thinking?

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

36 minutes ago
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

3 hours ago
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

3 hours ago
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

3 hours ago
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

5 hours ago
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

a day ago
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

a day ago
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

July 16, 2018
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his...

July 16, 2018
Putting Aids

Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf...

July 15, 2018
A+ Celebrations

France's Alex Levy sees French World Cup goal in players lounge at Scottish Open, celebrates...

July 15, 2018
Viral Videos

Daring golf trick shot shows tremendous trust between brother and sister

July 15, 2018
Good, Bad And Ugly

Tour pros try the Hickory Challenge at the Scottish Open, and the results were hilariously...

July 14, 2018
All-Time Names

Velvet Milkman, Murray State women's golf coach, takes over as AD, has greatest name ever

July 13, 2018
Related
The LoopA deadly wildlife encounter, golf's dream girl gets…
The LoopTiger and Phil’s “big bet,” a PGA Tour WAG throws s…
The LoopJordan Spieth's legend grows, chugging from the cla…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection