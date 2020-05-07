Trending
GOAT Moves

Tiger Woods had the perfect response to Phil Mickelson's trash talk during video call

By
2 hours ago

The prevailing thought is that "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018 fizzled more because of lackluster banter than lackluster golf. But in the second iteration of this made-for-TV event, the former promises to be better with the addition of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who already got a nice dig in at his opponents. And Mickelson and Woods followed suit on Wednesday. Or is it followed jacket?

RELATED: The Match is being treated like the Super Bowl in terms of prop bets

Mickelson tweaked Tiger during a Thursday video call by showing off a photo of him receiving the green jacket from his longtime rival. But Tiger topped that by bringing out the actual green jacket that's still in his possession by virtue of being the Masters defending champ. Check out the sequence that had all four, plus Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson, cracking up.

Touché, Tiger. Touché.

But as entertaining as the call between this star-studded foursome was, it also provided some important details for the event being put on to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. We now know the date (May 24 at 3 p.m.) and the venue (Medalist Golf Club, where Woods is a member).

The Match: Champions for Charity will pit Tiger and Peyton against Phil and Tom, and will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. We'll have to wait to see if Brady brings his six Lombardi Trophies or Manning shows up with his five MVP awards. Fingers crossed.

RELATED: Tom Brady fires first shot of The Match at Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Don't Be Like Mike

This story about Michael Jordan depriving Horace Grant of food after bad games gives new to...

2 hours ago
GOAT Moves

Tiger Woods had the perfect response to Phil Mickelson's trash talk during video call

2 hours ago
True Grit

Alex Smith putting in reps on THAT leg on his 36th birthday will make you want to run through...

5 hours ago
Offseason Goals

Ben Roethlisberger's offseason fitness program consisted of playing golf and drinking beer, to...

6 hours ago
Triumph Of The Human Spirit

Euro Tour pro tells hilarious story of having an awful hangover during a Pro-Am, then winning...

May 6, 2020
Absolute Units

The internet has fallen head over heels for Swole Daddy, the KBO mascot the Western Hemisphere...

May 6, 2020
Soccer Stuff

Something called the Bundesliga is back! . . . wait, what's the Bundesliga?

May 6, 2020
BFFs

Andrew Johnston details the wild first night he hung out with John Daly in Turkey

May 6, 2020
Forgetting Someone?

FOX asks "who is the best college football player to wear No. 5?", leaves out multiple greats

May 6, 2020
Viral Videos

This "Roundball Rock" trick shot is the peak of quarantine creativity

May 6, 2020
The Grind

Jordan Spieth’s brutal break, Brooks Koepka’s milestone birthday, and the greatest courtroom...

May 5, 2020
Prestige Cinema

Need another reason to watch the KBO? The camerawork is straight out of a Scorsese flick

May 5, 2020
Plot Twist

Golf-themed gender reveal crashes and burns, but not in the way you expect

May 5, 2020
GOATs

This story of Don Shula handling a curfew issue with his players is absolutely legendary

May 4, 2020
Mulligans

The call Joe Buck would like to do over is not the one you'd first think

May 4, 2020
Alternate Universes
May 4, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: A PGA Tour pro once shot 123-114 after making the cut in a tour event

May 4, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Some actual athletic feats happened this weekend, for a change

May 4, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match sets date, venue a…
The LoopThis story about Michael Jordan depriving Horace Gr…
The LoopTiger Woods had the perfect response to Phil Mickel…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved