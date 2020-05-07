Tiger Woods had the perfect response to Phil Mickelson's trash talk during video call

The prevailing thought is that "The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018 fizzled more because of lackluster banter than lackluster golf. But in the second iteration of this made-for-TV event, the former promises to be better with the addition of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who already got a nice dig in at his opponents. And Mickelson and Woods followed suit on Wednesday. Or is it followed jacket?

Mickelson tweaked Tiger during a Thursday video call by showing off a photo of him receiving the green jacket from his longtime rival. But Tiger topped that by bringing out the actual green jacket that's still in his possession by virtue of being the Masters defending champ. Check out the sequence that had all four, plus Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson, cracking up.

Touché, Tiger. Touché.

But as entertaining as the call between this star-studded foursome was, it also provided some important details for the event being put on to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts . We now know the date (May 24 at 3 p.m.) and the venue (Medalist Golf Club, where Woods is a member).

The Match: Champions for Charity will pit Tiger and Peyton against Phil and Tom, and will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. We'll have to wait to see if Brady brings his six Lombardi Trophies or Manning shows up with his five MVP awards. Fingers crossed.

