Tiger Woods' girlfriend dismissed from wrongful-death lawsuit

Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, became the latest person to be dismissed from a wrongful-death lawsuit involving a former employee at a Jupiter, Fla., restaurant in which Woods is an investor.

According to multiple reports, Herman was removed from the lawsuit filed in May by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, a bartender at The Woods Jupiter who died in a car accident on Dec. 10, 2018, after leaving the restaurant. Police said Immesberger's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the fatal crash.

The lawsuit claims fellow employees continued to serve Immesberger alcohol despite knowing he was a recovering alcoholic. It also contends Woods and Herman, the restaurant's general manager, drank with the 24-year-old nights before the crash.

Woods was dropped from the lawsuit in June. Woods Jupiter Inc. remains a defendant in the case.

“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away," Woods said in May after news of the lawsuit became public. "It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”

