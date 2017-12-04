Trending
This kick shot trick shot is downright absurd

Instagram user @kctrickshotz describes himself as "Just a washed up high school golfer with fantastic eyebrows doing trickshots..." in his profile. Apparently, he's also fantastic with a foot wedge.

Check out this kick shot trick shot that we're guessing you're going to want to watch more than once:

We love everything about this, from the Hawaiian shirt to the non-reaction to the completely unnecessary props. And of course, the shot itself. If someone with this great of hand- foot-eye coordination really was born with fantastic eyebrows also, it's not fair.

