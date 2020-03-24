This is not only the worst pregame speech ever, it's the worst speech of any kind ever

These are some dark times in the sports content business. We can only get so much mileage out of that horrific new L.A. Rams logo or the latest news surrounding the damn Tampa Bay Buccaneers . At some point, it's going to become meaningless if no games are played in the near future.

Fortunately, there's plenty of old sports content that will keep us all sane for the time being. While you can seek some of it out yourself (I watched the Giants vs. Panthers game from 2015 in full on Saturday), many of the best social media accounts are digging it up for you. It's the lord's work, though some do it better than others.

@BackAftaThis, better known as Funhouse, can find buried treasure with the best of 'em. Take, for example, this clip he posted on Monday of Bill Peterson. Who is Bill Peterson, you ask? He's a former head coach of the Florida State Seminoles and of the Houston Oilers, the team he is addressing in the clip you're about to see. Listen as Peterson gives what is not only the worst pregame speech in sports history, but the worst speech of any kind, ever:

Inspiring stuff. As Funhouse points out, Peterson went 1-18 during his Oilers tenure, 1-13 his first season and 0-5 his second season. His lone victory?

Only the Jets! Can't believe Peterson did not have success in the NFL giving pregame pep talks like that. To be fair, he had a solid career at FSU, going 62-42-11 in 11 seasons, including a 9-1-1 campaign in 1964. But the NFL ain't for everybody.

