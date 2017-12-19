This child has some ambitious, slightly aggressive goals for Sergio Garcia

Athletes and coaches will testify that fan goals can be unrealistic, if not downright cumbersome. Even in that regard, this child's expectations for Sergio Garcia are, ahem, ambitious.

Garcia, fresh off his European Golfer of the Year coronation, shared this heartwarming letter from a kid. It's basked in adulation, although lays out some pretty lofty objectives for the Spaniard:

Props to Tony Jacklin for the shout-out.

Given it took Sergio two decades to win his first major, another 23 titles -- to say nothing of seven FedEx Cups -- seems a bit aggressive for the 39-year-old. Hopefully little Alex stays a fan if Garcia falls just short of those targets.