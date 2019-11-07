This 6'3", 363-pound 6th-grade running back is an unstoppable force and an immovable object

One of the best things about youth sports, besides the teamwork and camaraderie and blah blah blah, are the ridiculous competitive imbalances that emerge when some kids remain kids and others suddenly become grown men. For instance, last year we introduced you to Oliver Rioux , a 6'10" 12-year-old playing on an eight-foot basketball hoop. At the time, we called Rioux the most dominant force in sports, which was probably true...at least until we discovered this 6'3", 360-pound 6th grader currently plying his trade at RUNNING BACK. Folks, if this kid lines up across from yours, maybe it's time to think about the golf team.

Remind you of anyone?

Needless to say, this kid doesn't need an offensive line. He IS the offensive line...and the fullback...and the blocking tight end...and, well, you get the picture. He's the meanest thing to hit the running back profession since Natrone Means, and if Natrone Means isn't ringing a bell, holy hell hit that play button.

Beyond his impressive numbers and this ridiculous clip in which the only thing stopping him from rumbling, bumbling, and stumbling all the way into the end zone is the outstretched leg of his own teammate, not much is known about our viral star. But perhaps that's for the best. Too much glory too fast can be a recipe for disaster. Just ask Ron Dayne. You remember Ron Dayne don't you?