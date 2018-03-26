The Science of Speed

Buy Now

5

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

19

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

5

Drills

Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.

ABOUT

One of the most striking differences between tour players and everyday golfers is how much distance they get for the amount of effort they put into the swing. Tour players look smooth and relaxed, and they hit the ball miles. Average players are going at full tilt, and they hit it half as far. What’s the deal? In this five-part video series, Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher and swing researcher Michael Jacobs shares his innovative findings on what creates speed and how to apply it to maximize distance. You’ll learn to crank up your driver, hit less club into the greens, and get some of that effortless power you see in the best players. Jacobs discusses the misconceptions and faulty moves that cost golfers yards and offers tips and drills to correct. With a clear mind about what you should do to create speed, you’ll get more distance on all your shots.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 BREAK YOUR MISCONCEPTIONS

2 HOW TO BOMB YOUR DRIVER

3 HIT YOUR IRONS ONE CLUB FARTHER

4 EFFORTLESS POWER

5 USING RESEARCH TO SWING FASTER

The Science of Speed

Or get All Access for just $10/month. Learn more

Buy This Class
See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection