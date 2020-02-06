Trending
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features maybe 3 celebrities you've actually heard of

A quick glance at past NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVPs would tell you the annual game has never lacked for star power. Justin Bieber, Terrell Owens, Kevin Hart and Nelly are just a few of the well-known celebs to win the award. However, a look at last year's MVP, social media influencer Famous Los (who?), would tell you the days of Bieber and TO are long gone.

This point was hammered home on Wednesday, when the NBA revealed the rosters for the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game, which will take place next Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The teams, which will be coached by ESPN personalties Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon, feature maybe, maybe a total of four people you've ever heard of. As @daviddaman2 pointed out on Twitter, maybe these are all really famous people and the rest of us are just getting old ...

If this was a "who have you actually heard of" exercise, and we weren't counting former NBA players Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, I'd only get Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Common and Hannibal Buress. This isn't meant to be funny or snarky. Those are literally the only names I recognize.

If you begin Googling your way through the rest of the rosters, you'll find that Bad Bunny is the name of a singer and not the newest Disney movie. As for Taylor Bennett, he's actually Chance The Rapper's brother (who knew!). Ronnie 2K is apparently the face of the NBA 2K franchise, which makes you a celebrity nowadays, I guess. He has 1.2 million followers on Twitter, which is almost a million more than I have, so I'll just shut up now.

Honestly, the most famous person might be Guy Fieri, Stephen A. Smith's assistant coach. Not sure what that says about the Celebrity Game, other than there is going to be some serious FLAVOR in the building next Friday night.

Speaking of Guy Fee Eddy, there will probably be a Triple D marathon on like there is every Friday night during the Celebrity Game. You really going to watch Alex Moffat chuck up a few threes over that? Yeah, me either.

