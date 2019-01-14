3 minutes ago

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Kingston Springs, Tenn. / 7,184 yards, Par 71 / Points 59.4165
Hole No. 1
Courtesy of the clubHole No. 1

163. The Golf Club of Tennessee

Tom Fazio (1991) / Tom Fazio (2008)

In the early 1990s, Tom Fazio, assisted by longtime associate Tom Marzolf, designed a sprawling golf-only layout just west of Nashville. They routed it over 317 acres, incorporating dense forest, rocky ridges and a river valley. Its first two holes play along the flat valley of Brush Creek, while the par-4 third runs uphill through thick trees to a green site on a bluff overlooking the valley. Four, a 200-yard par 3, requires a carry over a chasm that drops to the river. The par-3 eighth plays directly over the river, while the dogleg-right par-4 ninth hugs its rocky edge. After the par-3 10th, in a box-canyon to a green backdropped by tall shale outcropping and cascading springs, much of the back nine is in open meadowland. Sixteen is yet another par 3 over Brush Creek, the short par-5 17th has narrow dual fairways and par-4 18th doglegs left over the river. Fairways are Zoysia grass, greens are Penncross bent grass and roughs are fescue, native grasses and wildflowers.

Panelist comments:

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 9

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 1

Courtesy of the club

Hole No. 15

